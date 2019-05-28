Muslim lawyers’ group wants AGC’s explanation on why lawyer quit Adib inquest

Attorney General Tommy Thomas has so far refused to comment on the case. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 -- A Muslim lawyers’ group urged the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today to explain the withdrawal of a lawyer representing a ministry from Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s inquest.

The Muslim Lawyers Association (PPMM) said today there were too many contradictions in the government’s official explanation of the withdrawal of private lawyer Syazlin Mansor, who represented the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, from the inquest into the death of the firefighter.

It noted news reports indicated Syazlin withdrew because the AGC deemed her service redundant, but asked why was this done only after 36 days, with only two days left to the inquest.

“PPMM found it dubious that this was the reason given, because why withdraw only after the 36th day of the proceeding,” the group said in a statement.

Syazlin shocked observers when she announced her withdrawal from the inquest yesterday morning.

She told reporters that the decision was “my own” and denied that she acted under instruction, although Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin later told a news portal that Syazlin was “instructed to revoke.”

PPMM said Syazlin’s withdrawal has raised eyebrows and fuelled rumours that the AGC was trying to conceal information crucial to the proceeding.

“The testimonies by witnesses produced by the ministry differs so much from those presented by the AGC,” its president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar claimed.

“From our observation Syazlin had presented very important information and facts that the AGC had not touched on. This was actually the role KPKT wanted of her,” he added, using the initials for the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Syazlin’s aggressive cross examination of forensic officials who suggested plausibility that Adib had died from injuries sustained from assault had endeared her to family members and groups who believe the firefighter was beaten to death.

Her withdrawal automatically nullifies independent forensic specialist Shahrom Abdul Wahid’s appointment as an expert witness, which PPMM again said raised suspicion.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas has so far refused to comment, news portal Malaysiakini reported yesterday.

PPMM also asked if Syazlin’s withdrawal meant her submission and the testimonies from witnesses she cross-examined would be nullified.

“We must bear in mind that an inquest is not like a normal proceeding where there are two opponents or there will be victors and losers, the point is to assist the Coroner,” it said.

“Therefore, if all facts and views failed to be expressed fully, can the inquest achieve its objective?”

Syahredzan Johan, a lawyer who is also Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary, said Syazlin’s withdrawal did not invalidate the previous testimony of her expert witness, Shahrom, who had testified that Adib was assaulted.

“When a witness testifies, their testimony becomes part of the testimony in court, unless the court orders an expungement. This did not happen in the inquest when Ms Syazlin withdrew herself.”