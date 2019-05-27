Policeman nabbed for threatening own mother with knife and hammer in Johor

A policeman was nabbed for threatening his own mother with a knife and hammer in Johor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — Not only did this policeman allegedly threaten his own mother with a knife and a hammer, he tried to scare her with flames as well.

And for his folly, the 29-year-old Lance-Corporal was arrested at his Felda Semenchu family home in Kota Tinggi in the wee hours of May 24, Kota Tinggi Deputy Police Chief DSP Nik Azaham Nik Aziz said.

The suspect’s elder brother had lodged a report against him after the midnight incident and two hours later a patrol team from the Teluk Sengat police station in Kota Tinggi arrested him before seizing the knife and hammer.

“The elder brother also told police that his brother had been demanding money from their mother, and fearing for her safety, he lodged the report,” Nik Azaham said in a statement today, adding that the suspect was attached to the Cherang Ruku police station in Pasir Putih, Kelantan and was back home on leave.

The suspect, who is under remand till May 30, is divorced with two children and has past drug records, Nik Azaham added. — Bernama