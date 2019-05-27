Lawyer for Fire Dept, Local Govt Ministry pulls out of Adib inquest

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad was notified of lawyer Syazlin Mansor's withdrawal on the 37th day of the inquest hearing in Shah Alam, Selangor. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 27 — Lawyer Syazlin Mansor withdrew today from representing the Fire and Rescue Department and the Housing and Local Government Ministry in the inquest of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad was notified on the 37th day of the inquest hearing in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“I believe with my withdrawal, the 29th witness, Professor Dr Shahrom Abdul Wahid who was supposed to give his statement today, has been voided,” Syazlin was quoted telling the Coroner’s Court by national news agency Bernama.

She had also represented the family of 24-year-old Adib who died last December 17, three weeks after he was severely injured during riots that broke out at the Sri Mahamariamman Hindu temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27.

Another lawyer representing Adib’s kin, Ahmad Taufiq Baharun, told the coroner that he had no further witnesses to call for the time being.

The inquest will resume in the afternoon.