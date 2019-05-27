Kelantan police seize 8,650kg of ketum leaves worth more than RM26,000

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan (second from right) with fellow police personnel with the ketum leaves seized during the raids in Tanah Merah May 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

TANAH MERAH, May 27— Police seized 8,650 kilogrammes of ketum leaves worth RM26,280 and a Colt pistol in two separate raids carried out in Jeli and Pasir Mas yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan said the seizure of ketum leaves was carried out by the Jeli district police headquarters (IPD)’ Criminal Investigation division at Kampung Baru Jalan Malaysia, Jeli at 6pm yesterday.

He said the seizure was carried out after police detained two suspects, aged 35 and 20, who were travelling in a Hicom lorry.

“From our inspection, we found a transparent bottle filled with ketum water and during further check we also found a total 8,650 kilogrammes of ketum leaves were packed in 173 black plastic bags,” he told a press conference at the Tanah Merah IPD here, today.

Hassanudin said the supply of ketum leaves was obtained from Sik, Kedah and to be marketed in Pasir Mas area.

“A check also found the 35-year-old suspect has two criminal records while both of them tested negative for drugs.

“The remand application for the two suspects is being made today to assist in the investigation under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, a Colt pistol was seized from a man, 29, during a raid carried out at Kampung Banggol Kulim, Rantau Panjang at 8pm yesterday.

“The pistol was found tucked under his waist and the police also found three machetes as well as a raincoat resembling those belonged to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at the premises,” he said.

He said the suspect also tested positive for amphetamine and had five previous criminal records.

“The suspect is remanded for six days to assist in the investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971, Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960 and Section 89 of the Police Act 1967,” he said. — Bernama