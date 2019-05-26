Two-year-old boy dies of internal injuries in Kedah, stepfather nabbed

Police apprehended a 28-year-old suspect who was believed to be responsible for the death of a two-year-old boy in Kedah. — Reuters

ALOR SETAR, May 26 — A two-year-old boy died, believed abused by his stepfather in Jalan Yan, Guar Chempedak yesterday.

Following the incident, police apprehended the 28-year-old suspect who was believed to be responsible for the death of the toddler.

Yan police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar said the boy was brought by the suspect to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for treatment but the doctor who conducted the examination confirmed victim had died.

“At 7.30pm yesterday, the suspect said he found his stepson lying unconscious on the kitchen floor. The suspect then took the victim to hospital for treatment.

“However, the doctor who carried out a post-mortem on the boy found the cause of death was due to injuries in the abdomen as there was a tear in victim’s liver as well as organ bleeding with signs of swelling in the intestine,” he said in a statement today.

He said the doctor also said the victim may also been pinched and punched in the stomach and back. Based on the swellings and the injuries on the victim, it is believed the wounds were deliberate.

“The internal injuries sustained by the boy were fresh and the wounds did not exceed several hours before the victim died,” he said.

The victim’s mother aged 22 was also detained and the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama