Nine held after testing positive for drugs in traffic ops at Sungai Besi toll plaza

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said eight of the suspects tested positive for syabu and one for ganja. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Nine men were arrested in a traffic police operation at the Sungai Besi toll plaza here last night after their urine tested positive for drugs.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said eight of the suspects tested positive for syabu and one for ganja. They are between 19 and 46 years old.

Last night’s operation was part of the “Commercial Ops” conducted by traffic police with the cooperation of the National Anti-Dadah Agency (AADK) and PLUS Malaysia Berhad on the north-bound side of the Sungai Besi toll plaza for three nights beginning Thursday.

“They will be taken to the AADK headquarters here for further investigation,” he told reporters at the toll plaza early this morning.

Nadzri said 2,175 summonses were issued by police to 1,917 vehicle owners for various offences during the three-night operations.

“The 1,917 vehicle owners comprised 1,320 lorry drivers, 216 bus drivers, 332 van drivers and 49 taxi drivers who were booked for 1,773 offences like speeding, driving without licence, using telephone while driving and number plate-related offences,” he said.

He said 2,370 Commercial Ops were conducted by the police between January and April this year along PLUS highways.

“During these operations, we issued 60,660 summonses to lorry owners and 7,589 summonses to bus owners,” he said.

He said that following the operations, 14 speed detectors were installed along PLUS highways.

The operations were targeted at those driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, commercial vehicles carrying goods in a dangerous manner and vehicles illegal parked at emergency lanes, he added. — Bernama