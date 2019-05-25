Zuraida: PKR political bureau to discuss fate of Kesavan tomorrow

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said the matter would be discussed in PKR’s political bureau meeting which would be held tomorrow. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — PKR political bureau will be discussing whether to take action or conduct an investigation into the sexual harassment allegation against Sungai Siput MP, S. Kesavan.

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said the matter would be discussed in the party’s political bureau meeting which would be held tomorrow.

“PKR will be holding a meeting tomorrow and the matter would be brought up and discussed before we make any decision, so wait for us to hold the meeting,” she told reporters when met here today.

Zuraida who is the Housing and Local Government Minister said when replying to a proposal by Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) yesterday which urged PKR to appoint an independent investigation panel to look into the sexual harassment allegation on Kesavan.

Last week, a woman who claimed to be a former assistant and former Sungai Siput PKR treasurer lodged a police report in Selangor on sexual harassment by Kesavan since the end of last year.

However, the first term MP denied the charges and made a police report against the woman. — Bernama