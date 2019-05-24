DPM: Malaysia aims to be the new tiger of Asia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail giving a speech to department heads and village community management council leaders at Politeknik Seberang Prai May 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

PERMATANG PAUH, May 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says Malaysia aims to be the new tiger of Asia while forging ahead to tackle prevailing domestic issues.

“We are trying to uplift the cost of living, while reviving the economy to become ‘the new tiger of Asia’, and strengthening racial harmony,” she told department heads and village community management council (VCMC) leaders when she joined them for breaking of fast at Politeknik Seberang Prai here today.

She said the government was still learning and rectifying the damage done to the administrative, financial, economic, judicial and other systems during the Umno-Barisan Nasional era.

“We want to implement a systemic change but this requires understanding, cooperation and support from all quarters particularly government officers and VCMC leaders,” she said.

She urges politicians and government officers to work together and play their role in ensuring that the people would benefit from the various programmes and initiatives implemented by the government.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said the country’s economy was on track to recover, judging by the positive growth in the first three months.

She noted Bank Negara Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus’ announcement last week that Malaysia’s economy had grown by 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year, which was higher than the country’s market forecast of 4.3 per cent.

“The growth was supported by the rejuvenation in the agricultural sector particularly crude palm oil production and high net exports,” she said. — Bernama