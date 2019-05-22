Threats to Selayang municipal council enforcement director: Two to be charged tomorrow

The two suspects will be charged at the Selayang Sessions Court May 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Two suspects aged 23 and 30, who were allegedly involved in threatening the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) enforcement director on May 13, will be charged at the Selayang Sessions Court tomorrow.

Gombak District Police Chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said five other individuals who were also detained, would become witnesses for the prosecution.

He said the police were still hunting down another suspect Jafni Abdullah @ Mohd Yusoff, 47, also known as Man Puchong, believed to be the mastermind in the case.

“The main suspect is the owner of an illegal waste disposal site in Kampung Sungai Tua, Batu Caves,” he told reporters at the Gombak District Police Headquarters (IPD), here today.

Samsor said the findings of the investigation showed that the suspect had resorted to doing so as he was not satisfied with the strict action taken by the MPS to address the garbage disposal problem at the site.

“The police will not compromise with acts that instil fear and threaten civil servants who carry out their duties, and we will not hesitate to take firm action against those who commit such offences” he said

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said that stern action would be taken against thugs who tried to threaten enforcement personnel and officers as a warning to stop enforcement or prosecution.

On Saturday, it was reported that MPS Enforcement and Security director Norhayati Ahmad, who lodged a report on May 13, received a threat from an unknown individual when her residence at Taman Muhibbah Rawang, Selangor, was sprayed with red paint causing damage to two of her vehicles. — Bernama