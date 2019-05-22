Sultan Nazrin orders flags to be flown at half-mast in Perak

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah pays his last respects to Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah at Istana Negara May 22, 2019. Also with him are Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 22 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has ordered that all flags be flown at half-mast until the completion of the funeral ceremony of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, tomorrow.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Sultan Nazrin had said that it was a gesture of grief and sorrow towards the people of the state (Pahang) on the demise of Sultan Ahmad Shah, this morning.

“On behalf of the state government and the people of Perak Darul Ridzuan, we also extend our condolences to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Sultanah Kalsom and the royal family of Pahang,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that Sultan Ahmad Shah had left behind many good deeds and services as the fifth Pahang Sultan and the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong, for the nation, state and people.

Known for his popular expression — Nothing separates the Ruler and his People or “Raja dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada”, the late Sultan had left his legacy in various fields. They include religion, administration, the military, education, culture, welfare and sports.

Sultan Ahmad Shah was also seen as a Ruler who was friendly, approachable and able to reach out to ordinary people, said the mentri besar.

“During his lifetime, Sultan Ahmad Shah had succeeded in fulfilling his role in the constitutional monarchy, becoming the umbrella uniting people of various religions and races to live peacefully and harmoniously” he added. — Bernama