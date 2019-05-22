Report: PAS admits Unit Amal member nabbed over Perlis mufti’s car arson

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin speaks to reporters in Putrajaya July 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A member of the PAS’ Unit Amal volunteer corps was arrested and remanded to assist investigations into the torching of Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s official car on March 22, the Islamist party has confirmed.

Malaysiakini today quoted Unit Amal director Mohd Nazree Mohd Aris confirming the arrest, adding the suspect was remanded for a period of four days beginning yesterday.

“However, I was made to understand that the member is not the prime suspect.

“The prime suspect is not from Unit Amal or PAS. We don’t know who the person is,” he was quoted saying in the report.

On March 22, Mohd Asri’s official car was burnt by two men who were detected in a closed-circuit-television recording in his neighbour’s house in Jalan Persiaran Wawasan here.

In the incident at 5.45am, a black Honda Accord car was burnt in the engine and left front tyre while the front and back windscreens had been smashed.

Malaysiakini’s report also quoted Mohd Nazree questioning if there were ulterior motives being practiced by the police with the arrest.

He said he was shocked with the police’s decision to arrest a member of the unit, as he claimed the detained personnel was not involved in the incident and had no prior criminal record.

“The prime suspects were captured by the CCTV outside the mufti’s house,” he reportedly said.

“One of them is a drug addict and has a record of committing five serious crimes, while the other remains at large.

“The police’s actions have been strange, and I feel that there are certain parties who are trying to persecute us,” he added.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested by Perlis police on Sunday had later admitted to torching the mufti’s black Honda Accord together with a friend after being paid RM500 by a third party.

It was reported that the suspect and a friend was initially offered a large amount of money by the third party to splash acid on Mohd Asri’s face but they did not agree to it.

The suspect apparently has agreed later on to only torch Mohd Asri’s car for the sum of cash.