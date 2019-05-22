Dr M and wife express condolences to Agong, Pahang royal family

A hearse carrying Sultan Ahmad Shah’s body is escorted by police outriders as it leaves the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali expressed their condolences to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the entire Pahang royal family over the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah today.

It was conveyed through a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the pious,” the statement said.

Sultan Ahmad Shah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute at 8.50 am. He was 88.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak told a press conference in Kuantan that the remains of Sultan Ahmad Shah would be flown back to Kuantan later today and would be taken to Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan.

Those who wish to pay their last respect to the ruler could do so from tonight until 9 am tomorrow.

Sultan Ahmad Shah would be laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum of Pekan located next to Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque after Zhohor prayers tomorrow. — Bernama