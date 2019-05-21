15 Malaysian firms to showcase expertise at Paris Air Show

Visitors look at Airbus H145M helicopter on static display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 21, 2017. Malaysia has been participating in the biennial Paris Air Show since 2015. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, May 21 — Fifteen Malaysian companies will showcase their products and services in the aerospace industry’s supply chain at the Paris Air Show from June 17-23.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) director of the Frankfurt office Badrul Hisham Hilal said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking is expected to lead the Malaysian delegation to the air show and inaugurate the Malaysian Pavilion.

Leiking, who will be accompanied by senior government officials, is expected to address a luncheon seminar in conjunction with the air show, which will be jointly organised by Matrade and the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS).

The minister will also visit a Safran Aircraft Engines manufacturing plant near Paris, Badrul Hisham told Bernama in an interview here.

Safran has a landing systems plant in Sendayan, Negri Sembilan which provides brakes for 140 airlines in the region. The plant is now producing 350 tonnes of carbon, one fifth of the world carbon brakes, and it is turning out 10,000 heat sinks a year for a number of aircraft.

Malaysia has been participating in the biennial Paris Air Show since 2015.

Badrul Hisham has been coordinating with the air show organisers for Malaysia’s participation and making trips to Paris to “tie up any loose ends”.

On Malaysia’s exports of aerospace parts and components, he said they have steadily grown over the years, rising to RM8.48 billion in 2018 (2014: RM2.8 billion).

“In the last four years, Malaysia’s exports have substantially risen — thanks to the active role played by Malaysian companies in the global aerospace industry,” he said.

He said there were some 230 companies working in various aspects of the aerospace sector in Malaysia, particularly in maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

“The 15 Malaysian companies will be showcasing their capabilities and competencies and highlighting Malaysia’s well-developed infrastructure and the government’s initiatives to increase trade in the aerospace industry.

“The government has identified aerospace as a strategic industry which has the potential to push forward the country’s industrialisation and technological advancement,” he said.

Badrul Hisham said Malaysian companies were at the forefront of several markets, including in aero composites manufacturing, as well as aircraft components design and manufacturing.

“Partnerships with the European counterparts will benefit the Malaysian supply chain, and push the adoption of cutting-edge technology, particularly among small and medium enterprises,” he said, adding that Malaysia is striving to become a regional aerospace hub, with a targeted annual revenue of RM55.2 billion and over 32,000 high-income jobs by 2030.

Besides Safran, other leading global aerospace players in Malaysia are Airbus, Spirit AeroSystems, GE Engine Services Malaysia, and UTC Aerospace System.

Badrul Hisham said Malaysian companies will also be taking part in the Farnborough Air Show 2020 and had showcased their products and services at the Aeromart Montreal 2019 and the Aeromart Toulouse 2018. — Bernama