Police hunt three men in car repossession viral video

Sentul District Police Chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said police have obtained details of the men and efforts are underway to arrest them. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR May 20 — Police are looking for three men in connection with a car repossession case here yesterday, an incident which was caught on camera and had gone viral on social media.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said police have obtained details of the men and efforts are underway to arrest them.

He said in the incident at 3pm last Friday, the female complainant, 32, said she received a call from a man asking her to remove her car for blocking the path in front of the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Jalan Dutamas.

Shanmugamoorthy said when she reached her car, she was informed by three men waiting there with a tow truck that she had defaulted her car payments by 19 months, who then tried to tow away her car.

“The woman made an attempt to call the bank but was stopped by the men, and a police team which arrived at the scene later told both parties to lodge a police report,” he told Bernama today.

However, the men failed to do so, Shanmugamoorthy said, adding that the woman informed police that she had never received default or repossession order notices from the bank.

“We are investigating the case under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion,” he said.

In the video which went viral on social media yesterday, a man was seen being asked by policemen to compose himself after he insisted on repossessing a woman’s car in front of Mitec.

Also seen in the video clip were two other men, believed to be known to him, all of whom were heard claiming that the woman had outstanding arrears for her car monthly instalments with the bank.

The men also seemed very convincing while in conversation the policemen at the scene. — Bernama