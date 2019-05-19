Police hunt ‘Man Puchong’ over threat case

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said police have issued an order for the man to present himself at the Gombak district police headquarters to facilitate investigations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Police are on the lookout for an individual, Jafni Abdullah, also known as ‘Man Puchong’ in connection with a recent case in which the Majlis Perbandaran Selayang (MPS) Enforcement Director was threatened.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said police have issued an order for the man to present himself at the Gombak district police headquarters to facilitate investigations.

“No new arrests so far but the ones whom we have arrested (over the case) have recorded their statements, but Man Puchong has yet to come forward,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Prior to this, police arrested eight men and two women suspected of being involved in the case.

On April 28, a group of men went on a rampage at the enforcement chief’s house in Taman Muhibbah, Rawang.

They splashed red paint on two of his cars and lit firecrackers that were placed in a paint can filled with nails, iron pieces and paper shreds.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 (causing mischief and damage to property) and Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire. — Bernama