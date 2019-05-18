SAR team finds headless body of croc attack victim in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU, May 18 ― A man suspected to have been attacked by a crocodile was found dead in Sahabat 41 water catchment pond near here yesterday.

The body of Stephen Tolok, who was in his 30s, was found at 6.15am by the search and rescue team without the head, right arm and rib.

District Police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said in a statement that the victim was attacked and dragged underwater by a crocodile while fishing with his friend in the pond at Kilang Sahabat 41, Kampung Kembara Sakti at 5 pm yesterday. ― Bernama