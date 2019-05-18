Cops nab Lahad Datu man for turning on mum with sword over his affair

Police have arrested a water-filter technician for allegedly threatening to kill his mother with a Samurai sword — iStock.com pic via AFP

LAHAD DATU, May 18 — Police have arrested a water-filter technician for allegedly threatening to kill his mother with a Samurai sword after she scolded him for cheating on his wife at a house in Taman Pertama Satu here on Thursday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said following the 9 pm incident, the mother, 53, fearing for her safety, lodged a police report.

“The 27-year-old suspect was then arrested when he surrendered at the police station, and he was remanded for four days since yesterday to facilitate the investigations,” he said in a statement here today.

Nasri said the incident occurred after the suspect scolded his wife after she found a hand bag believed to belong to his girlfriend in his pile of clothes.

“Heated argument ensued between the suspect and his wife as well as the victim (mother), who heard the quarrels and confronted the son.

“Suddenly, the suspect acted aggressively and took a sword from kitchen before thrusting it towards the victim, and also threatened to kill everyone in the house,” he said.

However, Nasri said the suspect’s wife managed to take away the sword and asked him to calm down before he left the house.

He said the victim lived with the suspect, his wife and six children.

Police also seized a sword used by the suspect and the case was being investigated under Section 506 Penal Code. — Bernama