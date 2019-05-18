Abibullah’s fate in hands of Yapeim’s board, says Fuziah

Fuziah Salleh said she believed Yapeim's board would take appropriate action against Datuk Abibullah Samsudin. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUANTAN, May 18 — Any action to be taken against Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (Yapeim) director-general Datuk Abibullah Samsudin will be decided by the foundation’s board, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

The Kuantan MP said this was in line with the Pakatan Harapan administration’s stand which held that the “buck stops with the board”.

“I believe they will take the appropriate action and am confident that the chairman (of the foundation) will be making a statement on this soon,” she told reporters after attending a Ramadan event organised for the Rumah Permata Al-Insyirah orphanage at Kompleks Dagangan Mahkota here today.

She was asked about PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil lodging a police report today about a viral video allegedly showing Abibullah trying to influence Yapeim staff how they should vote in the 14th general election that was held last year, which the Barisan Nasional lost to Pakatan Harapan after being in power for six decades in the country. — Bernama