With MyRailTime app, KTM commuters can time their train rides better

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― Train commuters relying on KTM Komuter to get about the Klang Valley can now plan their trips better through its digital application MyRailtime.

Launched today by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the aims to provide real time train schedule for KTM trains in the Klang Valley, before being rolled out to other Komuter lines.

The minister said he came up with the idea after receiving multiple complaints that the commuter trains were often late.

“I have received complaints that the commuter trains are often late. That is not true. Due to phase one of rail upgrading works in the Klang Valley, our commuters' frequency have dropped from one in every 20 minutes to one in every 45 minutes.

“So if a passenger misses a train, they will have to wait at least for another 45 minutes for the next train. I understand their frustration. With this application, passengers will know exactly what time the train will reach the station,” he told reporters at KL Sentral during the launch.

For the past two years, KTM Komuter have been upgrading its rail lines. Phase one is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Upon its completion, the rail service will then move to phase two of its upgrading work for commuter rails outside of the Klang Valley.