Saifuddin on two-day official visit to Vietnam

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Vietnamese Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and hold a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 17 ― Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam starting yesterday, his first trip to the country since assuming the post last year.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today said, Saifuddin was scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and hold a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Both sides (Malaysia and Vietnam) are expected to discuss wide-ranging bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest,” said Wisma Putra.

Wisma Putra said the visit would also provide an opportunity for Malaysia and Vietnam to reinforce the commitment in strengthening cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Framework, which both countries signed in August 2015.

According to Wisma Putra, the trade and investment relations between Malaysia and Vietnam were substantial with a two-way trade valued at US$13.31 billion (RM55.38 billion) in 2018, making Malaysia the 7th largest trading partner for Vietnam.

Malaysia is the 12th largest source of foreign direct investment for Vietnam with US$7.04 billion in investments since 2013. ― Bernama