KUANTAN, May 17 — The Pahang state government today announced that it would give Aidilfitri bonus of RM600 to all state civil servants from Grade 54 and below.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the bonus was expected to be paid by May 24.

Some 8,000 civil servants are expected to receive the bonus. — Bernama