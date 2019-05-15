Wisma Putra says checking why Malaysia still on Rome Statute list after withdrawal

The government had issued a letter of withdrawal of Malaysia’s participation in Rome Statute to the UN Secretary General on April 29. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 15 — Wisma Putra will ask the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Malaysia to explain on the current status and process of Malaysia’s withdrawal as a signatory of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said retaining Malaysia as a country supporting the treaty as posted at UN website, is very disappointing as the government has submitted its withdrawal letter.

The government had issued a letter of withdrawal of Malaysia’s participation in Rome Statute to the UN Secretary General on April 29, as a depository for the treaty after taking into consideration on all steps needed to be taken to carry out the withdrawal process.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced the decision of the Cabinet that Malaysia is withdrawing its participation from Rome Statute ICC on April 5.

The Rome Statute is the treaty that establishes the ICC. — Bernama