Mida unit tasked with driving development along ECRL corridor

A general view of the construction site of the East Coast Rail Link project in Bentong July 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has established a dedicated team to promote the development of industrial parks, infrastructure, logistics hub and transit-oriented developments along the East Coast Railway Link (ECRL) project.

Mida in a statement today said, the team within the agency was established to facilitate, evaluate and review the implementation of the Economic Accelerator Projects (EAP) along the ECRL corridor.

Moving forward, the team will engage and strategise various action plans covering promotional activities and engagements with relevant stakeholders including domestic industries.

The establishment of a dedicated team followed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MIDA and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) on April 25, this year in Beijing, witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang.

According to Mida, the ECRL project, which will form the East-West rail transport network is designed to stimulate the commercial, logistic, import & export, as well as tourism development activities along the proposed alignment.

With the inflows of Foreign Direct Investment and Domestic Investment as well as potential growth for industrial, commercial and tourism sectors, the railway will contribute towards bridging the development gap between the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia.

These catalytic projects, it said will create a wide spectrum of business and job opportunities including the development of industrial parks, logistics hub and transit-oriented development along the ECRL corridor.

“Mida together with CCCC will promote the EAP to maximise its success potential and invite local and international investors to invest in the projects.

“Both parties will also undertake cooperation and capacity building activities to encourage the industrial and business communities to organise or participate in dialogues, workshops, seminars and conferences, technical assistance to promote and facilitate capacity building and training, the sharing of best practices,” it said.

Information regarding the implementation of EAP would be provided from time to time, Mida added.