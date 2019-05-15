In first strike as IGP, Hamid Bador orders two-pronged probe on cops suspected of extortion

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Keen to remove the taint of tarnish from the Royal Malaysia Police, its chief Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has ordered two separate but complementary investigations into several officers suspected of extorting money from a civilian.

Malay Mail learnt that several officers have been detained for investigation after one of them was recorded telling the alleged victim to retract a filing of being beaten by several police personnel who had stopped him on the road.

“It is disheartening to learn that this dirty and shameful act could have happened at this early stage of my watch as the IGP. I have instructed a two-prong investigation to be carried out immediately by the Criminal Investigation Department and the police's Integrity and Standard Compliance Department.

“The principle of accountability sets in,” the new inspector-general of police told Malay Mail when contacted.

He said he had reminded the men in blue “not to indulge in criminal acts” during his recent visits to several police stations the last few days after his appointment.

“Now it seems that tougher measures are urgently needed to stop the act. I take full responsibility,” Abdul Hamid said.

He also confirmed the arrest of several police officers for investigation.

Malay Mail had been tipped off earlier about the alleged extortion by the law enforcers.

The alleged victim had identified himself as a school teacher and claimed the rogue policemen he met had extorted RM8,550 from him. He subsequently filed a police complaint on the matter.

Abdul Hamid, formerly deputy head of the police Special Branch, was succeeded Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun as IGP on May 3.

Known as a no-nonsense cop, he has also agreed to the establishment of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) some 14 years after it was first proposed.

The IPCMC was mooted as a means to effectively monitor the police force and make errant officers accountable, as the current Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission does not have prosecution powers and can merely make recommendations.