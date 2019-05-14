Police nab three on suspicion of hunting illegally in Pahang forest reserve, seize five guns

Othman said the suspects have been remanded four days until May 18 and police are hunting for the three who escaped. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, May 14 — Police have arrested three men and seized four homemade rifles and a shotgun believed to be intended for use in illegal hunting in the Lesong forest reserve in Rompin, near here.

Pahang CID chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said two of the suspects, aged 51 and 64, were arrested by Pahang Forestry Department rangers at 1.30pm yesterday.

The third suspect, 56, the older brother of one of the two held earlier, was arrested here. He is believed to be the owner of the shotgun, which has a valid permit until June, he said.

“The rangers stopped a four-wheel drive carrying five men along a logging trail but as they were checking them three of the suspects fled the scene.

“There were firearms, live ammunition and a bullet shell in the vehicle. The rangers handed over the two suspects to the police,” he said in a statement here today.

Othman said the suspects have been remanded four days until May 18 and police are hunting for the three who escaped.

Police are investigating the case under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960 for illegal possession of firearms, which carries a jail term of not more than seven years and fine of up to RM10,000, or both, on conviction.

Investigation is also being conducted under Section 33 of the Act for possession of firearms for illegal use, which provides for the same penalties as Section 8. — Bernama