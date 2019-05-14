Johor civil servants to receive special aid for Raya

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal says the state government is giving special Raya financial aid to its civil servants. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, May 14 ― The Johor government is giving special Aidilfitri financial aid to the state civil servants, said Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

However, details on the matter would be announced by the State Secretary, Datuk Azmi Rohani, he told reporters after the Johor Media Club’s Singgah Sahur programme, which involved the participation of more than 50 media practitioners in the state early today.

He said the aid would be disbursed before Aidilfitri.

It is learnt that there are more than 16,000 state civil servants in Johor.

During the tabling of the state budget by then Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian in November last year, the state government had agreed to provide special financial aid of RM1,500 to the state civil servants this year. ― Bernama