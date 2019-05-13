One year on: Selangor to double efforts to gain people’s trust, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks during the state assembly meeting in Shah Alam March 25, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, May 13 — It has been one year since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was given the mandate by the people in the 14th general general election (GE14) and the Selangor government will doubled its efforts to shoulder the trust and responsibilities of the people.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the role of the PH leadership is to gain the confidence of the people so that the party could continue to rule the country successfully.

Amirudin said as the mentri besar, he would continue emphasise on the welfare of the people apart from empowering Selangor as a developed state.

Amirudin who is the assemblyman for Sungai Tua, said making Selangor as a developed state could not be achieved overnight.

“We have carried our various changes in the state administration apart from ensuring the management of the state is smooth while avoiding corruption or wastage.

“Similarly, the implementation of caring programmes for the people will be the theme and example until Selangor becomes a model state in the new administration of the country,” he said here.

Among the agenda in focus is the People Care Initiatives (IPR) which offers various forms of assistance to various strata of the community including the Health Care scheme and Rumah Selangorku scheme.

He said various people caring programmes would be extended to assist and improve the life and welfare of the people in this state.

In this regard, he hoped the cooperation between the state and federal governments would be strengthened so that the aspirations and policies of the government would be fulfilled to ensure the people continue to support the new government.

“So obviously our responsibilities as leaders would not be easy and we need to implement them conscientiously.

“Apart from that, we need to reflect each time when evaluating ourselves so as to overcome our weaknesses and meet the aspirations of the people,” he said. — Bernama