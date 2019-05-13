Mazlan Mansor is new Deputy IGP

Prior to his appointment effective May 9 as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Datuk Mazlan Mansor served as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 13 ― Datuk Mazlan Mansor is the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Prior to his appointment effective May 9, Mazlan served as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director.

The post was vacant for almost two months following the retirement of Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim on March 17.

Mazlan, 58, received his appointment letter from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a function at the latter’s ministry here today, in which new IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador was also present.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to Mazlan’s appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is Home Minister expressed confidence in Mazlan’s capability with his vast experience in the Royal Malaysia Police.

“Hopefully with a credible leadership, the police force will be able to gain the people’s confidence in its endeavour to enhance efficiency and service, and boost its image as an enforcement agency to be highly regarded and respected,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the Home Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police would also work together to tackle any internal security issues aside from ensuring that laws were not only enforced judiciously but also humanely.

Throughout his career as a policeman, Mazlan had held various positions at district and state level and Bukit Aman Headquarters.

Among the posts he held were as Ipoh Criminal Investigation Division chief, Melaka Police chief, Selangor Investigation Division chief and Selangor police chief. ― Bernama