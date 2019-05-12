Jaujan: Sabah village leaders who abuse power will be stripped of posts

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal (left) with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, giving a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, May 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, May 12 — Village leaders in Sabah will be stripped of their posts if they are found to be abusing their power or condoning corrupt practices, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said today.

He said leaders at the grassroots level which comprised of the village chief, Village Community Management Council (MPKK) members and native chiefs should always carry out their responsibilities with integrity.

“The role of grassroots leaders is important because it helps the government know the problems faced by the people and to find solutions. Do not be like the grassroots leaders before this (during the previous administration), where many people’s problems were not known.

“The appointed grassroots leaders should know their roles and responsibilities towards their respective villages, ensure the villages are clean, and know what is needed there,” he said.

Jaujan, who is also Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister said this after handing out letters of appointment to the MPKK members and leaders in Semporna here today.

Jaujan said favouritism, and giving preference to family ties in channelling all forms of assistance should be avoided, and a leader should instead be fair and listen to the problems faced by all the residents.

Earlier, he said the appointed grassroots leaders should also play a role in enhancing the capabilities and development in their respective areas.

“There is no shortcut to improving our outcome and capabilities but hard work and continuous effort. Do not, as leaders, be ignorant of any situation in our mukims or villages.

“We need to get up early and get ready (to work) before the rest, because even the top-level leaders rest for only an hour or two a day in order to serve the people”

At the function, Jaujan presented letters of appointment to leaders from the Sulabayan, Senallang, and Bugaya state constituencies. — Bernama