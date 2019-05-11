Sabah CM congratulates DAP’s Vivian Wong on win

Lim Guan Eng, DAP candidate Vivian Wong and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal attend a ceramah in Sandakan May 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 11 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has congratulated DAP’s Vivian Wong on her resounding victory in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election today.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said he was confident the winning majority she garnered would have been greater had the voter turnout been higher.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the voters who cast their vote of confidence on Vivian.

“Sandakan voters have once again shown their undivided support for the Warisan-led government,” he said in a statement here tonight.

The 30-year-old Vivian retained the seat for DAP with a bigger majority of 11,521 votes, leaving her closest opponent Datuk Linda Tsen of Parti Bersatu Sabah far behind.

The results were announced by returning officer Mohd Hamsan Awang Supain.

Mohd Shafie described Vivian’s win as a victory of the people and an endorsement of the Warisan-led state government.

“Her victory is a very clear indication that Umno no longer has any effect on the Muslim voters who this time around have come out very strongly in support of the DAP candidate.

“I expect Vivian to continue her father’s legacy. The late Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt was a dedicated Member of Parliament (for Sandakan) and I am confident Vivian will be able to follow in his footsteps,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said the Warisan-led government, with allies Pakatan Harapan and Upko, would continue to deliver on their promises to the people, assuring them of better days ahead.

“I will guide Vivian as she undertakes her responsibilities as a young politician, and I assure Sandakan voters that I will be back as often as I can to ensure that development projects take off in order to revive the economy of this once timber-rich town,” he said. — Bernama