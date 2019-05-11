Anwar congratulates DAP over Sandakan win, but cautions Pakatan against complacency

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (seen here with Lim Kit Siang and Vivian Wong ) said the win shows people still support and believe in PH. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated DAP’s Vivian Wong for winning the Sandakan by-election, but said at the time Pakatan Harapan cannot afford to be complacent with this victory.

In a statement, Anwar said the win shows that people still believed in and supported PH.

“But the PH leadership cannot feel comfortable with this win and on the other hand they must work hard to ensure that the economic conditions of the people are cared for on every level,” the PKR president said.

The Port Dickson MP said that PH leaders must also do their best to help Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in realising his “Shared Prosperity” economic model.

DAP’s Wong polled 16,012 votes, trumping her closest rival, Datuk Linda Tsen from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), who garnered 4,491 votes, according to unofficial vote counts.