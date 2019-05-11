Air Selangor: Water supply in Klang almost restored as at 6am

The incidents of three broken main pipes at the WCE project site since Saturday affected 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, May 11 ― About 91 per cent of the areas, which were affected after three main pipes near the Bating-Taiping West Coast Expressway (WCE) burst on Saturday, had fully recovered as of 6am today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Customer Relations and Communications Department chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said work was underway to restore water supply by boosting water levels in ponds and increasing pressure in the distribution system to stabilise supply to recovering areas.

“Among the areas which are still recovering are Batu Belah, Bandar Sultan Sulaiman, Bandar Puteri & Putera 2, Jalan Kapar Batu 1-5, Kampung Keretapi, Sri Perantau Flats and Bandar Parkland,” he said in a statement here today.

He said tanker lorries would continue to be mobilised and local service centres would remain operational until the supply recovered.

“The recovery status will continue to be updated and clients who are still affected can contact us at 15300 for aid or refer to the Air Selangor application for the latest information,” he added.

The incidents of three broken main pipes at the WCE project site since Saturday affected 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang. ― Bernama