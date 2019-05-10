What’s your answer? Kit Siang asks Najib after latest Al Jazeera interviews on 1MDB

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has to clarify the allegations made against him in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal as revealed in Al Jazeera’s 101 East interview this morning, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The veteran DAP lawmaker said the former prime minister has to make a statement on the revelation that there was no corruption investigation because a former attorney general (AG) during Najib’s tenure had rejected a recommendation for one.

“There are many things which the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak should clarify about the monstrous and heinous 1MDB scandal and other mega corruption scandals... but there are three things which he should not avoid as they had just cropped up in the past two days,” Lim said in a statement.

He pointed to the assertion by lawyer Datuk Lim Chee Wee, a former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) review panel member who told Al Jazeera that the oversight panel had been under “enormous pressure” in 2015 when the scandal broke, and that he believed it came from the PM then.

The lawyer also claimed Najib was not probed for corruption because an AG who remained unnamed in the interview, rejected the MACC panel’s call for one.

Sabahan Tan Sri Gani Patail was abruptly let go as AG just three months shy of his 60th birthday and mandatory retirement in 2015. He was replaced by former judge Tan Sri Mohamad Apandi Ali whose stint ended when Pakatan Harapan defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) in the general election last year.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also noted Al Jazeera’s interview with carpet merchant Deepak Jaikishan who was closely associated with Najib and described the latter’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor as the “de facto prime minister” when BN was in power.

Lim said Najib, who is now in Sandakan to campaign for PBS in the parliamentary by-election, should answer his questions before the electorate.

“Let Najib throw light on these three items in his ‘Malu Apa Bossku’ visit to Sandakan today, apart from a multitude of other matters in connection with the 1MDB and other mega scandals.”

Lim said Najib should also respond to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first anniversary speech as the prime minister since Pakatan Harapan took over the government.

The Al Jazeera programme titled “Malaysia: Power and Corruption” premiered at 6.30am today.