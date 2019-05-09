Witness says original Investment Papers on KWAP’s RM4b loan to SRC International missing

Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Several original copies of Investment Panel Papers pertaining to the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) RM4 billion loan to SRC International Sdn Bhd is currently nowhere to be found, the High Court heard today.

The prosecution’s 35th witness, KWAP Legal and Secretarial Department vice president Azlida Mazni Arshad testified that she was instructed to seek out the genuine copies of the document by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as only copies of the original were submitted to the latter.

Azlida Mazni then listed down five Investment Panel Papers — drafted proposals of loan applications submitted by KWAP’s Fixed Income Department for the consideration of KWAP’s investment panel — whose original copies have gone missing.

“I was asked to find the documents that were supposedly stored for safekeeping in my department to which I also conducted similar checks at other departments in KWAP.

“However, I now confirm that I am unable to find the said documents following efforts to search for them and they (documents) are currently missing,” she said during her testimony.

Vice-president of KWAP's legal and secretarial department, Azlida Mazni Arshad, is pictured at the Duta Court in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Azlida Mazni explained that the original signed copy of the Investment Panel Paper will be submitted to her department to be inserted into the meeting diary and handed over to the investment panel a day before a meeting.

“Usually my department will make a total of 10 copies — seven for the panel members (including CEO), a copy for ‘secretarial unit’ record-keeping and a copy for reserve,” she said.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Ishak Yusoff then asked Azlida Mazni if she could bring the said documents next week when trial resumes if he asked her to.

“Sure but I do not think I will be able to find them,” she replied, eliciting laughter from the court.

She also said the two loans totalling RM4 billion to SRC International were among the largest approved by the civil service pension fund.

Today marks the 16th day of the former prime minister’s trial on seven charges of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money-laundering RM42 million funds belonging to SRC International.

The trial resumes before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on Tuesday.