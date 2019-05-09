Dr M: ‘Bored’ hearing about BN’s misdeeds? Fact is we’re paying for its wrongdoings

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad takes a group photo with ministers and Pakatan Harapan leaders in Putrajaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Malaysians may be “bored” hearing about Barisan Nasional’s (BN) misdeeds but it does not change the fact that it cost the country billions of ringgit, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In his first anniversary message of Malaysia Baharu today, Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya had also been able to retrieve monies that was stolen, and that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s efforts in renegotiating contracts that were approved by the former BN administration resulted in the return of RM22.8 billion.

“The people may be bored of the stories and reports on what the former administration had done. But even though we may be bored, the fact remains that the wrongdoings by the BN government under Najib were indeed a huge problem that has affected the country’s recovery and the people’s wellbeing,” he said, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Even though all of Najib’s faults had been exposed, him and his friends are still disputing the abuse of power, corruption and fraud that they had done. Same goes to their followers.”

Not able to prove their innocence, Dr Mahathir said Najib and his followers had instead diverted the issue by putting blame on PH for not upholding Islam and the Federal Constitution.

