DAP decries Khaled Nordin’s ‘malicious’ post targeting Sandakan candidate Vivian Wong

DAP candidate Vivian Wong addresses a ceramah, while on the campaign trail for the Sandakan by-election, in Indah Jaya, Sandakan May 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 9 — The DAP has demanded that a Facebook account owner, believed to be former Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, to apologise over a controversial message he allegedly posted on the social media site.

Sabah DAP publicity secretary Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe said the Facebook (FB) account owner who used the name ‘Datuk Seri Hj Mohamed Khaled Nordin’ has uploaded a malicious post.

“The owner of this FB account has altered the image of Vivian Wong Shir Yee (DAP candidate in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election) dressed in baju kurung extending her Ramadan greetings for the Muslims.

In the message, Wong was wearing a hijab (headscarf) and she wasn’t wearing one in the original photo, Phoong told a press conference here today.

He said although the post had been immediately deleted, the account owner still owed Wong an apology.

Apart from altering Wong’s image, he said the account owner also claimed that DAP was panicked and desperate for vote by issuing a Ramadan greeting for the Muslims with Wong in hijab.

Meanwhile, Wong described the Facebook posting as a ‘toxic’ politics and made fun of her as a non-Muslim individual who respects everyone of all races and religions.

“We have never attacked our opponents by playing racist and religious sentiments,” she said.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang also urged Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to come forward to apologise on behalf of Umno member’s actions. — Bernama