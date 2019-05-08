When will Anwar be PM? Daim says matter is secondary to economy right now

Tun Daim Zainuddin said the agreement for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister was already in place and to leave it at that. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The country does not need the distraction of when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be prime minister, Tun Daim Zainuddin said when drawing attention to the state of the economy.

He said the agreement for Anwar to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister was already in place and to leave it at that.

Pakatan Harapan has presented Anwar as Dr Mahathir’s replacement in the position.

It was initially thought this would take place in two years from the 14th general election but it has since been revealed to no timeline was formally agreed.

However, both men have reiterated their trust that the transition will take place when they are ready.

Anwar had been Dr Mahathir’s deputy during the latter’s time as the fourth PM but was sacked in 1998.