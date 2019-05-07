Penang hopes to ink deal for undersea tunnel, highways project within month

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters after launching George Town Heritage Celebrations 2019 at Lebuh Acheh in George Town May 7, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — The Penang government is aiming to sign an agreement with the project delivery partner (PDP) of the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three paired roads project in a month’s time.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state legal advisor is looking at the final details of the agreement now.

“We hope to sign the agreement with the PDP as soon as possible, in one to two months’ time, hopefully in one month,” he told a press conference after announcing George Town Heritage Celebrations 2019.

The undersea tunnel and three paired roads project is being undertaken by Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC); work on one of the paired roads is expected to start on September 1.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports for all three paired roads were approved while the undersea tunnel component is yet to obtain an approval.

The first paired road project will connect Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to Air Itam.

The second paired road to be built is the Northern Coast Paired Road (NCPR) which connects Gurney Drive to Tanjung Bungah and from there to Teluk Bahang.

Work on the undersea tunnel is only expected to start in 2023 after the three paired roads are completed.

The final paired road to be constructed will connect Gurney Drive to Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.