Mazlan denies lobbying for Johor PPBM chairmanship

Mazlan replaced Datuk Osman Sapian as Johor Bersatu chairman. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BAHRU, May 7 — Puteri Wangsa state assemblyman Mazlan Bujang has denied lobbying for the post of Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, saying Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself has entrusted him with the responsibility.

He said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin himself had also signed his appointment letter.

“I did not ask for this post. I have never asked for posts from Tun (Dr Mahathir). Tun placed his trust in me and no one should misunderstand," he told reporters at a breaking of fast and presentation of duit raya with Hotel M Suites here last night.

Mazlan was responding to allegations that he had lobbied for the post because he was seen with Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir not long after he was dropped as a Johor state executive councillor.

“I admit that I did meet (Dr Mahathir) after I was dropped but it was on other issues, not to lobby for posts,” he said.

Since being named as the Johor Bersatu chairman replacing Datuk Osman Sapian, Mazlan has been linked to controversies because many were said to be unhappy with his appointment.

Yesterday, at least 21 Johor Bersatu division chiefs are believed to have attended a special meeting at the party headquarters here to pledge support for Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal to be the new chairman.

Dr Sahruddin himself is believed to have attended the meeting.

Bersatu has 26 divisions in Johor. — Bernama