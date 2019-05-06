Good intentions must translate to real policies, DAP MP tells Pakatan

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng Lim described Pakatan’s performance during its first year in power as mixed. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Pakatan Harapan government must accelerate its delivery of policies benefiting Malaysians if it is to retain federal power in the next general election, said Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Saying Malaysians will be watching closely when the coalition delivers its first-year report card on May 9, Lim described PH’s performance during the period as mixed.

“Whilst there is no doubt that Pakatan Harapan has their heart in the right place — to serve the Rakyat better, to develop the nation to one that we feel happy to leave for our children — the Pakatan Harapan government has not been quick to translate their thoughts and intention to action.

“We may have another four years before the next general election. I pray that we will continue in the right direction albeit in a faster mode, and continue to serve the Rakyat for many more years to come,” he said in a statement today.

PH won the 14th general election in an upset result that consigned Barisan Nasional to its only ever federal defeat in history.

Since then, however, the euphoria has subsided and PH has come under intense scrutiny for its inconsistent showing.

Independent pollster Merdeka Center released findings of a March survey that found the pact’s public approval rating to have fallen from 67 per cent in August last year to just 39 per cent now.

Business consultancy Ipsos also published the results of its own study last week in which most business owners said they were unnerved by the surfeit of information coming from PH on policies that were not yet decided.

Yesterday, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PH must improve on its messaging to Malaysians, saying that the inability to convince the people about the pact’s policies resulted in unnecessary fears and concerns.