After Anwar, FT minister says social media also hacked

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Another Pakatan Harapan leader has come under cyberattack, with Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad confirming this morning that his Telegram account has been compromised.

The Shah Alam MP said the attacker has since tried using the account to scam people for payments.

“I ask everyone to ignore any messages seeking to influence them that originate from my Telegram account,” Khalid said in a statement yesterday.

Khalid is the second PH leader whose social media account has come under attack; PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disclosed that his office networks and all his social media accounts were attacked yesterday.

However, the PKR president did not state which specific outlets have been compromised beyond saying that intrusions were detected at his office and on all of his social media accounts.

Anwar similarly urged the public to be suspicious of unusual messages coming from his accounts.