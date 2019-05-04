TNB’s entry into high speed broadband business is a ‘game changer’ for telco industry, exco says

Melaka state Exco Kerk Chee Yee said the decision by TNB stands to change the telco industry ecosystem and make the market more sustainable. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

MELAKA, May 4 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) involvement in the high speed broadband (HSBB) business will be a “game changer” for the country’s telecommunications (telco) industry.

The Melaka state Exco for communications, multimedia, non-governmental organisations, youth and sports development, Kerk Chee Yee said TNB’s decision would make a huge difference, not just to the telco industry, but also Malaysia.

“For sure the speed and lower subscription cost will be an attraction for broadband customers, what more in areas that are yet to connect to the existing network,” he told Bernama.

He said to face the successful Industry 4.0 and digital economy, the country needs to make available much more fibre infrastructure and HSBB, particularly in the rural areas.

“Whatever the projects to be implemented and if we see it as benefiting the people, especially those in the rural areas, the state government is ready to assist.

“We believe the decision by TNB stands to change the telco industry ecosystem and make the market more sustainable,” Kerk added.

Yesterday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said his ministry was looking forward to engaging with TNB and discussing ways to participate in the sector to realise the objectives of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) and achieve nationwide connectivity soonest possible.

Last month, TNB was reported as saying it was considering venturing into the HSBB telecommunications business, albeit cautiously, following the success of its pilot NFCP project in Jasin,Melaka.

The project by TNB enabled 1,100 homes in Taman Merbau Perdana (including the police staff quarters), Taman Maju and Felda Kemendor in Jasin to subscribe to any of the broadband service packages offered by the eight retail service providers. — Bernama