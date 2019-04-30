Police: Losses to Macau scam soar four folds in 2018

City folks reported losses amounting to about RM55 million to Macau Scam syndicates here last year, said police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — City folks reported losses amounting to about RM55 million to Macau Scam syndicates here last year, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

This is a four-fold increase compared to the RM13 million recorded in 2017.

Macau Scam refers to the syndicates duping victims into parting with their cash through false calls.

“In addition, non-existent loan activities also recorded an increase, with losses amounting to more than RM5 million recorded for 2018 compared to RM3.7 million the previous year,” he said.

He said this at a dialogue session with about 100 students in the Share Your [email protected] (Economic and Management Faculty) programme at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang today.

It is also a platform for participants to share experiences about fraud or scam.

According to Mazlan, those aged between 20 and 40 were the main targets of online fraud syndicates. — Bernama