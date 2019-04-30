Hishammuddin: Charge me, my family or ex-officers if we violate the law

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, April 30 — Former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today stressed that he himself, or family members or any individuals including his former officers should be charged if found infringing the law.

He said his stand is nothing new as he has been consistent from the start and had even informed enforcement agencies about it.

“I am consistent about my former officers from the start, whether it is my officers, former officers, my family or myself... we cannot put ourselves above the law.

“If they are wrong, investigate and charge them in court.. but do not link politics with me as I have been consistent from the beginning, what is wrong, is wrong...if they break the law, just do not try to victimise them,” he said.

Hishammuddin, who is also Sembrong Umno division head, was met by reporters after attending the Johor UMNO Liaison Meeting here today.

Today, the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court issued a three-day remand order against a 50-year-old man, with the title Datuk, believed to be the mastermind in arranging projects of a ministry including the supply of aircraft parts valued at about RM1.8 billion.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to MACC sources, the Datuk was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at about 12 noon yesterday when he appeared to give his statement.

The sources also said initial investigations found the suspect had received bribes from several contractor companies for his help to obtain equipment supply projects via direct negotiations. — Bernama