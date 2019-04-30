EC: Two-week public display for new voters list

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Election Commission (EC) received 26,136 applications to register as new voters and 11,655 applications for change of voting constituencies in the first quarter of 2019 (1Q2019).

“In line with Regulation 13, Election Regulations (Registration of Voters) 2002, the Draft Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT) for 1Q2019 will be displayed for 14 days from April 30 to May 13, 2019 at 963 places throughout the country,” EC Chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today.

“Those who applied to register as new voters and registered voters who applied to change their electoral constituencies between Jan 1 and March 31, 2019 are advised to check their names in the RDPT for 1Q2019.

Those who found their names missing from RDPT for 1Q2019 can file their claims using Form B, he said.

Registered voters who object to any names listed in the draft roll should fill up Form C, he said.

“The claims or objections should be directed to the Registrar of Voters (State Election Director) for the relevant area of registration during office hours throughout the period of display for the RDPT,” he said.

During this period, EC will also display the names of voters who will be removed from the electoral roll, including on reason of death or loss of citizenship, he said.

EC will also be working with the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces to update the voting locality of personnel who have ended their services.

“This is to ensure that they will vote as ordinary voters and no longer early voters because they have ended their services with the police and armed forces,” he said.

Any enquiries on the RDPT 1Q2019 should be directed to the EC headquarters at 03-8892 7018 or any state election office.

“Applicants can also visit the EC portal at www.spr.gov.my or use smartphone app MySPR Semak to check the names in RDPT 1Q2019,” he said. — Bernama