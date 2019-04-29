Pahang PH Youth regrets use of Pahang Regent’s name

KUANTAN, April 29 — Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth today expressed regret over the irresponsible acts of certain parties who used the name of Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah without permission.

Deputy Chairman of Pahang PH Youth Mohd Mustaqim Abdul Jalil said such action was clearly disrespectful of Tengku Hassanal’s rank and marred the image of the royal institution.

“The act of the individual who is widely known for his involvement in a political party in spreading the posters for the programme was unacceptable as it mixed the royal institution with politics,” he said.

Mohd Mustaqim who is also Youth Head of Pahang Keadilan was speaking to reporters after lodging a police report on the false information in the ‘Santai Teh Tarik Bersama 4 Putera Mahkota’ programme at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here today.

Recently, a poster of the programme went viral on the social media, allegedly spread by a member of the Umno Supreme Council with the title Datuk’.

Mohd Mustaqim also urged to take immediate action against the individual concerned and the Palace which conferred him the title ‘Datuk’ should withdraw it.

Recently, a poster of the ‘Santai Teh Tarik Bersama 4 Putera Mahkota’ programme which was supposedly to be held at Mahkota Parade, Bandar Hilir in Melaka this afternoon went viral on the social media.

Besides Tengku Hassanal, the poster also had photographs of Tengku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah as well as another ‘Putera Mahkota’ whose identity was not given.

According to a statement from the Pahang Palace and the Office of the Raja Muda of Selangor yesterday, Tengku Hassanal and Tengku Amir Shah are not involved in the programme. — Bernama