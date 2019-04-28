Veteran PKR politician under police probe over remarks on royalty at Rome Statute forum

Syed Husin Ali speaks at the ‘Malaysia and Rome Statute’ forum at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Police today confirmed receiving a report against former PKR deputy president Syed Husin Ali for allegedly uttering a seditious remark against the Malay rulers during a public forum on the Rome Statute at Universiti Malaya (UM).

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ruslan Khalid said the complaint was lodged at the Pantai police station yesterday after the forum, but added that the case will be handled by a team in Tapah, Perak where an earlier report was made.

“Investigations will be conducted by Tapah police that was made earlier,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

He declined further comment when asked if the veteran politician was being investigated under the controversial Sedition Act or another law.

Pertubuhan Sahabat Erat dan Amanat Rakyat president Nazrin Norani had filed the report, claiming that Syed Husin had uttered seditious statements that may incite hatred against the Malay royal institution during the forum.

In his speech, Syed Husin had claimed that there has been increasing criticism over the years about the role of the rulers in politics and business, as well as questions raised about the cost to the Malaysian economy in maintaining nine royal households, so much so that some sections of society has even questioned the need for royalty.

Other panellists at the event called “Malaysia and the Rome Statute” were UM emeritus professor of law Datuk Shad Saleem Faruqi, Attorney General Tommy Thomas, lawyer Lim Wei Jiet, Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin from the G25 group of former high-ranking civil servants, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia law graduate Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi.

Malay Mail is contacting Syed Husin for comment.