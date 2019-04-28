Selangor MB inspects Taman Keramat flats after cracks appear on building

Amirudin (in white shirt) said an investigation is being carried out by a technical team to determine the building's safety. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Selangor Mentri Besar Selangor Amirudin Shari went to the ground today to see for himself the situation at Block F of the Taman Keramat Permai Apartment where its occupants have been ordered to evacuate due to cracks at the building.

State Disaster Management head Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yusof and representatives from the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), as well as from the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) were there to brief him on the situation.

Speaking at a media conference later, Amirudin said an investigation was being carried out by a technical team, which is expected to take three days before a decision could be made on whether or not the building is safe.

“If there is any confirmation on the soil movement and cracks at the building, PKNS has agreed to make soil improvement and repair the building, which will take about four to six months,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have been evacuated from the building has increased to 77 people, from 38 people at noon today.

They are being accommodated at the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Keramat.

Ahmad Fairuz said a detector had been installed at the building to monitor the soil movement there.

The police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force have also set up posts there to prevent any untoward incidents, he added. — Bernama