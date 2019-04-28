Report: Star Media Group left in lurch after CEO-designate rejects post

The Star Media Group will continue to be helmed by a special three-man committee appointed by its board. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Star Media Group Bhd will not have a chief executive officer any time soon after the man designated to take over from Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai changed his mind at the last minute.

Business paper The Edge reported Wong Eng Teng, who is currently Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd chief operating officer as rejecting the post after receiving a counter offer from the foreign insurance company.

Otherwise, Eng Teng would have filled the position vacated by Chun Wai who retired as The Star Media Group CEO and managing director in January.

Citing anonymous sources, The Edge reported that The Star Media Group will continue to be helmed by a special three-man committee appointed by its board. It had assumed captaincy after Chun Wai's departure.

The members of the committee are: non-executive chairman Datuk Fu Ah Kiow, non executive director Datuk Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Rouse and Chan Seng Fatt.

Previously on March 18 it was reported that Eng Teng would succeed Chun Wai.

Eng Teng would have brought more than 22 years of experience in information technology management and consulting and be the first CEO without newsroom background.

The paper plans on heading in the digital direction the print newspaper industry is setting.