Perak exco to meet NGOs to explain proposed Segari Melintang park

Perak State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said he would clarify his remarks that more studies are needed before Segari Melintang in Lumut can be declared a state park. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 28 — A Perak state executive councillor said today he will meet non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to clarify his remarks that more studies are needed before Segari Melintang in Lumut can be declared a state park.

State Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said he would explain to them this Thursday any doubts they had over his response in his winding up speech at the state legislative assembly.

“I will explain to them the status of Segari Melintang and development projects that had been approved in the area,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after presenting Kad Prihatin Perak for the needy at the Gunung Rapat New Village basketball court, Tan explained that what he said during his winding up speech was based on facts.

“That is why the need to sit down with them and the relevant agencies to discuss if a state park is gazetted there, how big the area would be, would we need to take over areas that had been earmarked for development and its cost implications. We have to really sit down to figure out,” he said, pointing out that it took the state a decade before Royal Belum was gazetted as a state park.

Personally, Tan said he also wanted the gazettement to be done fast but there are procedures that need to be followed.

“In the meantime, the state will defend the place to ensure it is maintained as Environmentally Sensitive Area Rank 1,” he added.

Tan was previously reported to have said the proposed park encompassed Tanjung Hantu, Teluk Senangin, Pasir Panjang beach and Segari Melintang forest area to control activities that threatened the environment and ecosystem.

He, however, said a more detailed study was needed as a large portion of the area had been earmarked for industrial development and several quarry activities are in operation currently.

Since then, Tan had been roasted on social media as Malaysians accused him of not doing enough to ensure the area is gazetted as a state park.

Malay Mail had previously reported that Segari Melintang is classified as Environmentally Sensitive Area Rank 1 in the National Physical Plan because it is a major turtle landing area, especially for the green turtle.

It was also reported that the Segari Melintang State Park had received the approval of Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and is set to cover Pantai Pasir Pandak-Pantai Tanjung Batu, Segari Melintang Forest Reserve and Tanjung Hantu Forest Reserve or about 3,000ha.

Currently, there are four state parks in Perak: Royal Belum, Pulau Sembilan, Taman Alam Kinta and Geopark Kinta.